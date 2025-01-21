Left Menu

GMR Group's $3 Billion Investment Signals India's Decade Leap

GMR Group is committing nearly $3 billion to projects spanning real estate, airports, and logistics, a move reflective of India's growing global influence. Chairman GBS Raju underscores the country's rising appeal due to its talent pool, government stability, and focus on green energy and advanced technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:21 IST
GMR Group's $3 Billion Investment Signals India's Decade Leap
GMR Group Chairman (Airports) GBS Raju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

GMR Group is embarking on a $3 billion investment spree, targeting sectors such as real estate, airports, and logistics, Chairman GBS Raju announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Raju highlighted India's ascent on the global stage, attributing interest from global investors to the country's skilled workforce, ongoing reforms, and the stability of the government helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the burgeoning opportunities in green energy and high-tech arenas.

During this year's WEF, representatives from eight Indian states and the national government aimed to bolster international economic ties. The event, themed 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' focuses on fostering global dialogues for a better future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025