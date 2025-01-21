GMR Group's $3 Billion Investment Signals India's Decade Leap
GMR Group is committing nearly $3 billion to projects spanning real estate, airports, and logistics, a move reflective of India's growing global influence. Chairman GBS Raju underscores the country's rising appeal due to its talent pool, government stability, and focus on green energy and advanced technologies.
GMR Group is embarking on a $3 billion investment spree, targeting sectors such as real estate, airports, and logistics, Chairman GBS Raju announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Raju highlighted India's ascent on the global stage, attributing interest from global investors to the country's skilled workforce, ongoing reforms, and the stability of the government helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the burgeoning opportunities in green energy and high-tech arenas.
During this year's WEF, representatives from eight Indian states and the national government aimed to bolster international economic ties. The event, themed 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' focuses on fostering global dialogues for a better future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
