Hindustan Zinc Revolutionizes Procurement with Digital Logistics Platform

In a groundbreaking move, Hindustan Zinc, a part of the Vedanta group, unveiled a cutting-edge digital logistics management system on Wednesday aimed at streamlining zinc procurement.

Dubbed 'Zinc Freight Bazaar,' the platform is designed to modernize logistics with features such as live tracking, a logistics planner, and a bidding tool, fundamentally reshaping the user experience for logistics service partners.

Hindustan Zinc asserts that this initiative will enhance production planning capabilities amidst India's burgeoning infrastructure needs, providing an efficient, comprehensive logistics solution for manufacturers and zinc producers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)