Hindustan Zinc Revolutionizes Procurement with Digital Logistics Platform

Hindustan Zinc has launched 'Zinc Freight Bazaar', a digital logistics management platform for zinc procurement. This platform simplifies the logistics process with live tracking, a logistics planner, and a bidding tool, offering an end-to-end solution that empowers businesses in infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Hindustan Zinc, a part of the Vedanta group, unveiled a cutting-edge digital logistics management system on Wednesday aimed at streamlining zinc procurement.

Dubbed 'Zinc Freight Bazaar,' the platform is designed to modernize logistics with features such as live tracking, a logistics planner, and a bidding tool, fundamentally reshaping the user experience for logistics service partners.

Hindustan Zinc asserts that this initiative will enhance production planning capabilities amidst India's burgeoning infrastructure needs, providing an efficient, comprehensive logistics solution for manufacturers and zinc producers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

