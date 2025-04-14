PM Modi targets Congress, says there were 74 airports before 2014 and number has crossed 150 today.
PTI | Hisar | Updated: 14-04-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 11:02 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi targets Congress, says there were 74 airports before 2014 and number has crossed 150 today.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Urges PM Modi for Probe into Assam Journalist's Arrest
India's Economic Blueprint: Balancing Growth and Human Capital
Karnataka's Financial Woes: BJP's Accusations Against Congress Government
Naxalism got encouragement due to policies of Congress: PM Modi at public meeting in Chhattisgarh.
Banking Loan Growth Forecast: Challenges and Opportunities in FY26