JSW Group's Mega Investment to Transform Maharashtra's Industrial Landscape

JSW Group plans to invest Rs 3 lakh crore in Maharashtra, focusing on steel manufacturing, green energy, and electric vehicles. This move aligns with the state's goal of developing Gadchiroli into India's 'steel city' and reinforces its status as an industrial hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:16 IST
  • India

In a major development, the JSW Group announced a massive investment of Rs 3 lakh crore in Maharashtra, aimed at enhancing its steel manufacturing, green energy projects, and electric vehicle units.

The announcement took place during the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing Maharashtra's strategic importance. The state will facilitate this by providing needed clearances and infrastructure support.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the move aligns with the vision of transforming Gadchiroli into India's 'steel city'. Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal highlighted the initiative's role in advancing India's green transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

