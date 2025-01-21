JSW Group's Rs 3 Lakh Crore Investment Revolutionizes Maharashtra's Industrial Landscape

In a groundbreaking announcement, JSW Group revealed its plans to invest a massive Rs 3 lakh crore in Maharashtra. The move is set to significantly bolster the state's position as a key industrial hub.

The conglomerate, during the World Economic Forum, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government. This investment focuses on enhancing steel manufacturing using clean, green technologies, and pioneering projects in green energy and electric vehicles.

The Maharashtra government is facilitating the process by streamlining clearances and providing incentives. This collaboration underscores the state's ambition to establish Gadchiroli as the 'steel city' of India, fostering job creation and long-term economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)