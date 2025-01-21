Left Menu

JSW Group Unveils Massive Rs 3 Lakh Crore Investment in Maharashtra

JSW Group plans to invest Rs 3 lakh crore in Maharashtra, aiming to transform Gadchiroli into India's 'steel city'. The agreement, backed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, promises economic growth, innovation, and job creation across renewable energy, infrastructure, and green technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:29 IST
JSW Group Unveils Massive Rs 3 Lakh Crore Investment in Maharashtra
The JSW Group announced a monumental investment of Rs 3 lakh crore in Maharashtra, aimed at stimulating economic growth, innovation, and job creation. The conglomerate's plans were revealed during the World Economic Forum and supported by a memorandum of understanding with the state government.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed optimism that the investment would drive Maharashtra toward becoming an industrial powerhouse, with a particular focus on transforming Gadchiroli into a 'steel city'. JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal praised the state's pivotal role in the group's expansion and commitment to sustainable technologies.

The investment spans several sectors, including renewable energy, infrastructure, and electric vehicles, all contributing to the 'Green Maharashtra' mission. The government assured support through expedited clearances and incentives, with 10,000 jobs expected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Gadchiroli, and Nagpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

