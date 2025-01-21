Left Menu

Gautam Adani's Impressive Visit to Maha Kumbh Mela: A Commitment to Uttar Pradesh

Gautam Adani of the Adani Group visited Maha Kumbh Mela with his wife, emphasizing the group's commitment to investing in Uttar Pradesh. He praised the state's development efforts and expressed gratitude to leaders for the event's arrangements. Adani took part in holy rituals and engaged in prasad distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:19 IST
Gautam Adani's Impressive Visit to Maha Kumbh Mela: A Commitment to Uttar Pradesh
Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, made a notable appearance at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Tuesday alongside his wife, Preeti Adani. During the visit, Adani reiterated his commitment to enhancing investments in the region of Uttar Pradesh, citing significant growth opportunities.

Adani praised the developmental strides made under the state government's leadership, affirming the group's dedication to contributing to Uttar Pradesh's progress. He expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their roles in organizing the grand event.

Aside from business commitments, Adani and his wife immersed themselves in the cultural experience, taking a holy dip in the Ganga and visiting the Shankar Vimanmandapam temple. Adani shared his admiration for the annual spectacle through social media, acknowledging the excellent arrangements and the significance of the occasion.

