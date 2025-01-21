Left Menu

Tragedy on Samruddhi Expressway: Fatal Accident Claims Life

An accident on the Samruddhi Expressway near Nagpur resulted in the death of a 67-year-old woman and injuries to six others. The victims were returning from a wedding in Washim. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, which involved a car hitting a road divider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:39 IST
A tragic accident occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway near Nagpur early Tuesday, claiming the life of an elderly woman and injuring six others, according to local authorities. The unfortunate event took place as a vehicle returning from a wedding in Washim collided with a road divider.

The deceased has been identified as 67-year-old Ashadevi Rameshchandra Lahoti. Among the injured are Rohit Lahoti, 36, and his wife Tilak, 32, residents of Washim, along with Roshan Lahoti, 35; Vitthal Rathi, 45 from Latur; and Dinesh Malani, 38, and his wife Sunita from Akola. The injured are receiving medical attention at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Nagpur.

The incident occurred near the Vena river bridge roundabout when the driver, Rohit Lahoti, reportedly lost control of the vehicle. Police have registered a case and initiated a probe to determine the cause of the crash.

