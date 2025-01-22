Left Menu

Affordable Eats Take Off: Kolkata's UDAN Yatri Cafe Revolutionizes Airport Dining

Kolkata's UDAN Yatri Cafe, the first affordable food outlet at an airport, has rapidly gained popularity, attracting around 900 daily visitors. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated it aiming for accessible air travel. The cafe offers low-priced items, addressing airport food cost concerns reflected in a recent survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:24 IST
Affordable Eats Take Off: Kolkata's UDAN Yatri Cafe Revolutionizes Airport Dining
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport now hosts the country's first affordable food outlet, UDAN Yatri Cafe, drawing substantial attention from passengers. Aimed at making air travel more affordable, the cafe serves about 900 visitors daily, providing budget-friendly pricing uncommon in airports.

Since its December inauguration by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, it has impressed both passengers and authorities. The cafe marks a significant move towards accessible air travel, offering tea as low-priced as Rs 10, addressing longstanding criticisms about high food prices at airports.

A government-supported survey by LocalCircles revealed dissatisfaction among airline passengers about exorbitant airport food costs compared to other locations, prompting the creation of such budget-friendly alternatives. With plans to expand similar cafes nationwide, this initiative highlights a move towards balancing convenience with affordability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025