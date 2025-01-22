Affordable Eats Take Off: Kolkata's UDAN Yatri Cafe Revolutionizes Airport Dining

Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport now hosts the country's first affordable food outlet, UDAN Yatri Cafe, drawing substantial attention from passengers. Aimed at making air travel more affordable, the cafe serves about 900 visitors daily, providing budget-friendly pricing uncommon in airports.

Since its December inauguration by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, it has impressed both passengers and authorities. The cafe marks a significant move towards accessible air travel, offering tea as low-priced as Rs 10, addressing longstanding criticisms about high food prices at airports.

A government-supported survey by LocalCircles revealed dissatisfaction among airline passengers about exorbitant airport food costs compared to other locations, prompting the creation of such budget-friendly alternatives. With plans to expand similar cafes nationwide, this initiative highlights a move towards balancing convenience with affordability.

(With inputs from agencies.)