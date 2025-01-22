Telecom Manufacturing Boost: The Call for a Phased Programme

Highlighting the urgency for enhanced local production, GX Group's CEO, Paritosh Prajapati, urged the government to implement a phased manufacturing program (PMP) for telecom equipment. This initiative aims to boost the local ecosystem, elevate value addition in indigenous products, and reinforce national security.

Prajapati noted that a PMP would not only aid in developing domestic manufacturing but also ensure a seamless supply chain, facilitating the smooth deployment of digital infrastructure. With telecom production crossing Rs 70,000 crore, and exports exceeding Rs 13,500 crore under the PLI scheme, the potential for growth is evident.

The CEO anticipates the upcoming budget to focus on technology, sustainability, and ecosystem development, aligning with the 'Make In India' initiative. Prajapati emphasized the need for policies that promote global competitiveness and scale exports, pushing India towards global leadership in technology and AI.

