Left Menu

Telecom Manufacturing Boost: The Call for a Phased Programme

The GX Group's CEO, Paritosh Prajapati, advocates for a phased manufacturing program for telecom equipment, emphasizing its potential to strengthen the local ecosystem and enhance national security. The plan seeks to bolster domestic production, improve supply chain efficiency, and position India as a leader in technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:36 IST
Telecom Manufacturing Boost: The Call for a Phased Programme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the urgency for enhanced local production, GX Group's CEO, Paritosh Prajapati, urged the government to implement a phased manufacturing program (PMP) for telecom equipment. This initiative aims to boost the local ecosystem, elevate value addition in indigenous products, and reinforce national security.

Prajapati noted that a PMP would not only aid in developing domestic manufacturing but also ensure a seamless supply chain, facilitating the smooth deployment of digital infrastructure. With telecom production crossing Rs 70,000 crore, and exports exceeding Rs 13,500 crore under the PLI scheme, the potential for growth is evident.

The CEO anticipates the upcoming budget to focus on technology, sustainability, and ecosystem development, aligning with the 'Make In India' initiative. Prajapati emphasized the need for policies that promote global competitiveness and scale exports, pushing India towards global leadership in technology and AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025