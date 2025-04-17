Left Menu

DeepSeek Dilemma: AI Tool Sparks National Security Concerns

A US congressional committee warns that the Chinese AI app DeepSeek poses a national security threat. Tied to the Chinese Communist Party, it allegedly collects American data and undermines technological leadership. The report highlights the trade war backdrop and international responses to its data practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence tool, has been labeled a 'profound threat' to the national security of the United States by a congressional committee amid ongoing trade tensions between the two nations.

The House Select Committee's report describes DeepSeek as closely linked with the Communist Party, designed to undermine American technology and policies vital for national security.

Citing its data-collection practices, the report warns about security vulnerabilities for American users, also spotlighting international reactions and trade barriers amid escalating tariffs and diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI's usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

