DeepSeek Dilemma: AI Tool Sparks National Security Concerns

DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence tool, has been labeled a 'profound threat' to the national security of the United States by a congressional committee amid ongoing trade tensions between the two nations.

The House Select Committee's report describes DeepSeek as closely linked with the Communist Party, designed to undermine American technology and policies vital for national security.

Citing its data-collection practices, the report warns about security vulnerabilities for American users, also spotlighting international reactions and trade barriers amid escalating tariffs and diplomatic challenges.

