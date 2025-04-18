Left Menu

US Defends Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum: A National Security Stand

The US has informed the WTO that tariffs on steel and aluminum are based on national security, not as safeguard measures. This clarification follows India's consultation request challenging the tariffs under the WTO Safeguards Agreement. The US cites national security under Section 232 as the basis for these tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 10:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States has clarified its stance to the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding the imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium, stating that these are based on national security grounds rather than safeguard measures.

This announcement came following India's request for consultations under the WTO's Safeguards Agreement, as India argues that the tariffs are essentially safeguard measures. The US, however, contends that the imposed tariffs are necessary under Section 232 to adjust imports threatening national security.

The US further emphasizes that the tariffs are sanctioned under the security exception of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, distancing them from the safeguard measures outlined in the Trade Act of 1974. Despite the dispute, the US maintains openness to discussions with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

