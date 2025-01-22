Amritsar-Kolkata Corridor: Catalyst for Eastern India's Industrial Transformation

The Ministry of Finance has highlighted the significant impact of the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) in propelling economic growth in eastern India, with a focus on developing an industrial node in Gaya, Bihar. This initiative is part of the broader 'Purvodaya' program, which seeks to stimulate industrial and infrastructure development across several eastern states.

The Ministry emphasizes that the Gaya node will serve as a model, demonstrating a blend of economic progress and cultural preservation, encapsulated by the principle of 'Vikas bhi Virasat bhi'. Significant advances have been made by the Ministry of Railways in expanding transport links, notably the approval of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur Doubling Project, valued at Rs 4,553.32 crore.

This project is expected to strengthen Bihar's rail network, optimizing freight and passenger movement. The additional development of freight terminals promises profound benefits for logistics, drastically cutting costs and boosting supply chain efficiency. The AKIC supports the 'Make in India' campaign, evidencing a substantial commitment to enhancing economic development in the region.

The government additionally provided an update on the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors. As of October 2024, these corridors have contributed greatly to reducing logistics costs by facilitating the movement of 5,915 trains on the Eastern DFC and 5,109 on the Western DFC. The corridors have achieved significant infrastructure milestones, improving freight connectivity nationwide.

