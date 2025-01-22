NIIT Learning Systems Sees Profit Surge Amid Economic Challenges

NIIT Learning Systems has announced a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit, rising by nearly 9% to Rs 61.7 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. This improvement reflects the company's strong performance amidst challenging economic conditions.

According to a regulatory statement, NIIT's revenue from operations also saw considerable growth, reaching Rs 418.8 crore, marking a 7% increase from the previous fiscal period. This suggests a positive trajectory in client acquisition and retention.

NIIT MTS, the firm's Managed Training Services division, successfully added two new global clients during the quarter, bringing its total number of clients to 92. Despite market challenges, the company achieved a 100% renewal rate on three contracts in Q3, underlining its enduring appeal and commitment to service excellence.

