Bengaluru Airport Leads with Accessibility Excellence

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first in India to receive Level 1 Accreditation under the Airports Council International's Accessibility Enhancement Programme.

This accomplishment underscores the airport's commitment to inclusivity, ensuring travelers with disabilities and reduced mobility have a seamless experience.

The accreditation reflects proactive initiatives such as the 'B-Included' program and the Sunflower Lanyard scheme, emphasizing universal design principles and continuous staff training for empathetic passenger support, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited.

