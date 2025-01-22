Netflix Leads Tech Surge Amid AI Investment Rumors

In a strong showing for the tech sector, U.S. stock index futures climbed on Wednesday. Leading the charge was Netflix, which reported record subscriber numbers over the holiday quarter, thrilling investors and causing its shares to jump 14.3% in premarket trading.

Adding to tech optimism, President Donald Trump announced a multi-billion dollar investment in AI infrastructure. This news propelled companies like Oracle, which gained 7.8%, due to its involvement in a venture with OpenAI and SoftBank.

With easing Treasury yields and a cooling inflation rate, the broader market sentiment was positive as traders anticipated stable interest rates and possible future rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

