Left Menu

AP CM Naidu Pitches Visakhapatnam to Global Giants

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is actively promoting Visakhapatnam as a potential hub for various global corporations, including Google for chip design and PepsiCo for a global delivery center. His proposals emphasize leveraging local talent and infrastructural capabilities in the state to advance industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:22 IST
AP CM Naidu Pitches Visakhapatnam to Global Giants
Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to put Visakhapatnam on the global technological map, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made a compelling case for the city to host Google's chip design and manufacturing operations. During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Naidu engaged in discussions with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, highlighting the strategic advantages of Visakhapatnam for Google's server chip production needs.

Naidu's outreach didn't stop at Google. He urged Petronas to invest in Andhra Pradesh's burgeoning petrochemical sector, envisioning a pivotal role for the state in Petronas's green ammonia ambitions. With planned investments reaching up to Rs 15,000 crore, Naidu is keen on securing Andhra Pradesh's future in sustainable energy solutions.

The Chief Minister is also eyeing a major partnership with PepsiCo, seeking to establish Visakhapatnam as a cornerstone of the company's international operations. By inviting a PepsiCo digital hub and a KurKure manufacturing unit, Naidu aims to integrate local agricultural supply chains and foster significant economic development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025