AP CM Naidu Pitches Visakhapatnam to Global Giants

In a bid to put Visakhapatnam on the global technological map, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made a compelling case for the city to host Google's chip design and manufacturing operations. During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Naidu engaged in discussions with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, highlighting the strategic advantages of Visakhapatnam for Google's server chip production needs.

Naidu's outreach didn't stop at Google. He urged Petronas to invest in Andhra Pradesh's burgeoning petrochemical sector, envisioning a pivotal role for the state in Petronas's green ammonia ambitions. With planned investments reaching up to Rs 15,000 crore, Naidu is keen on securing Andhra Pradesh's future in sustainable energy solutions.

The Chief Minister is also eyeing a major partnership with PepsiCo, seeking to establish Visakhapatnam as a cornerstone of the company's international operations. By inviting a PepsiCo digital hub and a KurKure manufacturing unit, Naidu aims to integrate local agricultural supply chains and foster significant economic development in the region.

