Bengaluru's Crackdown on Tinted Glasses: 138 Fined

The Bengaluru Traffic Police conducted a special drive to enforce the ban on tinted glasses, resulting in 138 cases against drivers. The measure aims to ensure compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act and enhance road safety, as tinted glasses hinder visibility and increase accident risks.

  • India

The Bengaluru Traffic Police launched a stringent crackdown on tinted glasses in vehicles, resulting in 138 cases booked against drivers. This special drive, held on Wednesday, aims to strictly enforce compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act and enhance road safety measures across the bustling city.

Officials from the Bengaluru Traffic Police emphasized the risk factors associated with tinted glasses, highlighting their impact on visibility, particularly in low-light conditions, thereby increasing the likelihood of road accidents. The initiative underscores their commitment to road safety and adherence to regulations.

In light of these developments, vehicle owners have been advised to promptly remove any tinted glasses to avoid facing fines and penalties. The Traffic Police continue to advocate for safer roads by promoting full visibility for drivers at all times.

