Kent RO Systems Ltd. Files for IPO to Expand Market Reach

Kent RO Systems Ltd has filed for an IPO entirely consisting of an offer for sale by its promoters, who collectively hold 99.77% of the company. The IPO aims to gain the benefits of listing equity shares. The company is a leader in water purifiers and home appliances in India.

Kent RO Systems Ltd has taken a significant step in expanding its market presence by filing preliminary papers for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The IPO is structured solely as an offer for sale (OFS) of one crore equity shares held by the company's promoters—Sunita Gupta, Mahesh Gupta, and Varun Gupta—who collectively maintain a 99.77% stake in the firm.

The primary objective of this IPO is to list Kent's equity shares on stock exchanges, leveraging the benefits of public listing. Operating with four manufacturing units in India, Kent is a leader in the water purifier segment and offers diverse home and kitchen appliances under its brand names.

(With inputs from agencies.)

