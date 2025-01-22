Wadhawan Port: India's Gateway to Global Container Port Top 10

The planned Wadhawan Port near Mumbai is set to push India into the top 10 container ports globally by 2034, as revealed by Union Shipping and Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during a recent industry event.

Situated off the Dahanu coast in Maharashtra, this port, developed under a public-private partnership, will accommodate ultra-large vessels. Sonowal emphasized the critical role of waterways in human civilization and international relations, claiming 'there's money in water'.

Sonowal highlighted significant growth in the waterways sector over the past decade, with major ports handling 820 million tons of cargo yearly. The government is also focusing on green hydrogen hubs and shipbuilding, aiming for a 10,000 million ton capacity by 2047 through improved infrastructure and technology.

