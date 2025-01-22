Left Menu

Wadhawan Port: India's Gateway to Global Container Port Top 10

Wadhawan Port, near Mumbai, aims to position India among the top 10 global container ports by 2034. Developed through a public-private partnership, it will handle ultra-large vessels. The initiative reflects India's expanding waterways sector with significant contributions to GDP and aims for world-class infrastructure by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:25 IST
Wadhawan Port: India's Gateway to Global Container Port Top 10
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The planned Wadhawan Port near Mumbai is set to push India into the top 10 container ports globally by 2034, as revealed by Union Shipping and Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during a recent industry event.

Situated off the Dahanu coast in Maharashtra, this port, developed under a public-private partnership, will accommodate ultra-large vessels. Sonowal emphasized the critical role of waterways in human civilization and international relations, claiming 'there's money in water'.

Sonowal highlighted significant growth in the waterways sector over the past decade, with major ports handling 820 million tons of cargo yearly. The government is also focusing on green hydrogen hubs and shipbuilding, aiming for a 10,000 million ton capacity by 2047 through improved infrastructure and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025