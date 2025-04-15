Record Surge in National Waterways Cargo Traffic

Cargo traffic on National Waterways hit a historic high of 145.5 million tonnes in the last financial year, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The statement also highlighted that the number of operational waterways escalated from 24 to 29 within the same timeframe, showcasing significant infrastructure growth.

In FY25, traffic movement witnessed a considerable annual increase of 9.34%. Notably, five key commodities, namely coal, iron ore, iron ore fines, sand, and fly ash, cumulatively constituted over 68% of the total cargo transported on these waterways during the year.

