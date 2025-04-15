Record Surge in National Waterways Cargo Traffic
Cargo traffic on National Waterways reached an all-time high of 145.5 million tonnes last financial year. The number of operational waterways increased from 24 to 29. FY25 saw a traffic growth of 9.34% year-on-year. Five commodities made up over 68% of total cargo on waterways.
Cargo traffic on National Waterways hit a historic high of 145.5 million tonnes in the last financial year, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.
The statement also highlighted that the number of operational waterways escalated from 24 to 29 within the same timeframe, showcasing significant infrastructure growth.
In FY25, traffic movement witnessed a considerable annual increase of 9.34%. Notably, five key commodities, namely coal, iron ore, iron ore fines, sand, and fly ash, cumulatively constituted over 68% of the total cargo transported on these waterways during the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
