Maharashtra's Mega Deals: CM Fadnavis Secures Rs 16 Lakh Crore Investments

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced MOUs worth nearly Rs 16 lakh crore signed at the World Economic Forum. These agreements aim to boost the state's economy to USD 1 trillion, as part of India's USD 5 trillion goal. Other Indian states aim for similar growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 00:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) valued at approximately Rs 16 lakh crore during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. This strategic move is set to propel Maharashtra towards its ambitious target of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

Fadnavis emphasized the role of investor confidence in policy stability at both the Center and state levels, as well as trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as catalysts for this substantial level of investment. He assured that the state government will actively monitor these MOUs to ensure they materialize into real investments.

Joined by other Indian leaders at the conference, there was a unified call for state-level growth for national progress. Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu ministers highlighted their states' economic aspirations, with Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu praising the blend of experience and youthful energy credited to Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

