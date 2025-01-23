China's Stock Market Revival Strategy: Boosting Investments

In a strategic move to invigorate sluggish markets, the Chinese government has mandated an increase in investments in domestic stocks by pensions and mutual funds. This directive aims to stimulate market growth by directing substantial funds into the domestic 'A-share' market.

Officials announced the plan on Thursday, requiring mutual funds to expand their onshore stock holdings by at least 10 percent annually over the coming three years. Simultaneously, commercial insurance funds will be obligated to allocate 30 percent of their annual new premium revenues into share markets starting this year.

The head of China's securities regulatory commission highlighted that this initiative could add hundreds of billions of yuan in long-term funds, a move that has already positively affected market indices in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

