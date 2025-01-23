Paari School of Business: A Beacon of Innovation in Management Education

SRM University-AP's Paari School of Business has achieved another milestone, earning the esteemed title of 'Business School of the Year 2024 - Innovation in Management Education' from The Academic Insights magazine. The accolade acknowledges the school's unwavering dedication to elevating educational standards and fostering inventive approaches in management education.

Paari School of Business is no stranger to awards. It has consistently received recognition on a national level, fortifying its reputation as a premier business education institution in India. Among its notable accomplishments are top rankings in the 'Emerging B-School Category in South India' and 'Best Emerging B-Schools in India' by Outlook, as well as recognition from The Academic Insights and Education View India for its excellence in business analytics and data science studies.

The business school offers comprehensive programs in commerce and management, including an MBA that features scholarships and is comparable to global standards through curriculum enhancements like Harvard Case Studies. Beyond academics, the institution emphasizes overall student development with initiatives such as personality development courses and valuable corporate exposure through internships.

Research is a keystone at Paari School of Business, with faculty and students actively engaging in investigations contributing to top-tier journals. This robust research culture underpins the school's status as a leader in management thought and practice. Dean Prof. Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran emphasizes the school's commitment to excellence in equipping students with the capabilities vital for success in today's fast-paced business environment.

The school's focus on innovation prepares students to meet global business challenges. The recent award as 'Business School of the Year 2024' is a testament to the institution's growing list of accolades, emphasizing its place as a leader in management education in India.

