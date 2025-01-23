Mukesh Garg Appointed Managing Director of Ramboll India

Ramboll India has announced the appointment of Mukesh Garg as its new Managing Director, with the role taking effect from January 2025. Garg, who joined Ramboll in February 2020, has been instrumental in leading the company's Global IT transformation and will concurrently serve as Senior Director, Head of Technology Operations at Ramboll Tech.

With over 26 years of experience, including 18 in senior global leadership positions, Garg is recognized for his ability to drive change and foster cross-market business collaborations. His distinguished career spans notable organizations including Larsen & Toubro Infotech, AstraZeneca, and Flextronics Technologies.

Garg's new appointment is warmly received by Lone Tvis, Group Chief People Officer, who commended his strategic vision and leadership skills. Garg expressed his commitment to aligning with Ramboll's global vision, emphasizing his desire to build an engaging environment conducive to organizational growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)