Revolutionizing Warfare: Technology's Impact on Global Security

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the transformative role of technology in modern warfare, highlighting innovations such as AI and drones. He noted the shift towards multi-domain operations, addressing both traditional and non-traditional threats. Singh also discussed global security challenges and announced planned reforms for India's armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh recently highlighted the pivotal role of technology in redefining modern warfare, emphasizing that traditional warfare concepts are rapidly evolving. Singh's remarks were made at the 80th course convocation ceremony of the Defence Service Staff College, where he underscored how technological innovations like AI, drones, and robotics are shaping global security.

Singh pointed out that conflicts like the Ukraine-Russia war demonstrate the revolutionary impact of technologies such as drones, with the potential to change warfare dynamics drastically. He also stressed the significance of space capabilities and cyberwarfare in contemporary military strategy, noting that these advancements redefine combat beyond traditional domains.

The Defense Minister announced that India would mark 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms,' aiming to modernize its armed forces with a focus on multi-domain integrated operations. Singh reiterated India's commitment to addressing security challenges, including terrorism and natural disasters, while providing timely international assistance in crises.

