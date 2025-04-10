Global Technology Summit 2025: Shaping Tomorrow with Innovation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to address the inaugural session of the ninth Global Technology Summit (GTS), India's premier dialogue on geo-technology, commencing Thursday.

The summit, jointly organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India, will run from April 10-12, focusing on the theme 'Sambhavna' (Possibility), exploring how emerging technologies can drive inclusive growth and global collaboration.

With over 150 speakers from more than 40 countries, including noted names from the US, UK, and Japan, the summit will tackle issues like AI governance, digital public infrastructure, and cybersecurity, while emphasizing youth involvement through the GTS Young Ambassadors Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)