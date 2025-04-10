Left Menu

Global Technology Summit 2025: Shaping Tomorrow with Innovation

The Global Technology Summit 2025, co-hosted by India's Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India, will focus on innovation and global cooperation in technology. With over 150 speakers from 40 countries, the summit highlights crucial tech issues like AI governance and cybersecurity, fostering cross-border partnerships.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to address the inaugural session of the ninth Global Technology Summit (GTS), India's premier dialogue on geo-technology, commencing Thursday.

The summit, jointly organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India, will run from April 10-12, focusing on the theme 'Sambhavna' (Possibility), exploring how emerging technologies can drive inclusive growth and global collaboration.

With over 150 speakers from more than 40 countries, including noted names from the US, UK, and Japan, the summit will tackle issues like AI governance, digital public infrastructure, and cybersecurity, while emphasizing youth involvement through the GTS Young Ambassadors Programme.

