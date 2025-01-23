IOC Chairman Assures Stability in Fuel Prices Amid Global Fluctuations

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney has reiterated the company's dedication to stable fuel prices amidst global crude oil volatility. In an exclusive interview with ANI during the World Economic Forum 2025 Meeting, Sahney underscored the importance of maintaining fuel affordability and accessibility to shield consumers from market fluctuations.

"Crude prices have swung dramatically from USD 110-120 to 80-60 in the last three years," Sahney explained, noting how consistent pump prices have insulated the public from these changes. Balancing affordability with fiscal health remains a critical strategy for the corporation, achieved with government backing.

Sahney further discussed LPG pricing and subsidies, emphasizing that managing financial sustainability while ensuring energy availability is essential. As a public sector entity, IOC prioritizes national welfare alongside stakeholder returns, committed to sustaining this delicate equilibrium.

(With inputs from agencies.)