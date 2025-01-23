GB Logistics Gears Up for ₹25.07 Crore IPO Debut
GB Logistics Commerce Limited plans an IPO on January 24, 2025, aiming to raise ₹25.07 Crores by offering 24,57,600 equity shares. The funds will be used for debt repayment, working capital, and investing in truck chassis and bodies. This move aims to enhance logistics capabilities and market reach.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, January 23 – GB Logistics Commerce Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on January 24, 2025, planning to raise ₹25.07 Crores. The company will offer 24,57,600 equity shares, and the shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform. This move reflects the company's strategic growth ambitions.
The fresh issue will see shares priced between ₹95 and ₹102 each, with different allocations for institutional and individual investors. The proceeds are earmarked for repaying a portion of debts, bolstering working capital, and investing in truck infrastructure. This aligns with GB Logistics' goal of strengthening its logistics operations and reducing reliance on third-party providers.
As part of this milestone, Mr. Prashant N Lakhani, Managing Director of the company, emphasized the importance of this IPO in furthering the company's growth. Meanwhile, GB Logistics continues to focus on leveraging technology and expanding its logistics solutions to meet the evolving needs of the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
