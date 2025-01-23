Left Menu

India's Golden Era: Fastest Growth from WEF Highlights

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu declared that India's golden era of growth has begun under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Emphasizing stability and progress, he highlighted India's potential in renewable energy, AI, and its positioning as a burgeoning global economic powerhouse.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

At the prestigious World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proudly announced that India's 'golden era' of development has initiated and predicted the country will soon experience unmatched growth.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying it brought stability to India's democracy and encouraged global confidence in the nation's goals, specifically the Viksit Bharat-2047 initiative. Naidu emphasized India's rapid growth, signaling its heightened visibility on the global stage and noting abundant opportunities across various sectors.

Highlighting analytics from Bloomberg, Naidu projected that India will lead in global GDP increments by 2028. He narrated previous struggles in showcasing India internationally but stressed the evident transformation into a prominent economic force. Naidu remarked on India's vast potential in renewable energy and technology, emphasizing that missing investment opportunities now would be a permanent loss.

