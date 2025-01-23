Adani Energy's Profit Surge: A Financial Milestone

Adani Energy Solutions announced an impressive milestone on Thursday, recording a near 80 per cent increase in net profit for the December quarter. The company achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs 625.30 crore, up from Rs 348.25 crore a year earlier.

This remarkable growth is attributed to higher revenues, as detailed in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Total income for the quarter soared to Rs 6,000.39 crore, surpassing the Rs 4,824.42 crore figure from the same period the previous year.

The financial upswing underscores Adani Energy Solutions' robust performance and strategic advancements in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)