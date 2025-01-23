Left Menu

Sterling's Volatile Dance Amid Trump's Tariff Rumblings

Sterling fell slightly due to market fears over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats. However, it showed resilience amid other policy focuses. Britain's weak economic indicators and bond yield fluctuations contributed to currency volatility. Investor caution remains as Trump's trade policy unpredictability raises concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the pound experienced a slight decline as global currency markets kept a close watch on U.S. President Donald Trump's potential tariff threats. Sterling edged down by 0.14%, settling at $1.2311. Since the week's start, the currency has risen by 1.1%, indicating investor optimism that Trump, since his inauguration, has shifted focus from tariffs to other policy areas. Meanwhile, the euro recorded a minor gain against the pound, reaching 84.55 pence.

At the year's onset, the British currency took a hit alongside the nation's bonds, while yields surged in ways analysts considered a concerning divergence, pointing to investor distaste towards the UK. Persistently high inflation, tepid economic growth, and low business confidence following Finance Minister Rachel Reeves's October budget are blamed for the volatility. This was further exacerbated by a sell-off in U.S. government bonds.

This week's data reflects sustained British pay growth for the three months ending November despite emerging labor market weaknesses and increased December borrowing due to rising interest costs. Despite weak U.K. and U.S. inflation reports causing bond yields to normalize, sterling showed resilience during Trump's inauguration after reports that tariff impositions would be delayed. Nonetheless, traders remain cautious due to Trump's unpredictable trade policy directions. British officials are optimistic in sidestepping severe U.S. tariffs, citing balanced trade and strong service exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

