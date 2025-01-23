BSNL Expands Free IFTV Service to UP East, Boosting Digital Entertainment

In a move set to revolutionize digital entertainment in India, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out its groundbreaking IFTV service in UP East. The service provides over 500 live TV channels, including premium options, available at no cost to FTTH users, marking a significant step in expanding entertainment access.

BSNL's foray into UP East follows a successful pilot in Puducherry, and demonstrates the telecom giant's dedication to integrating cutting-edge digital entertainment across regions. The IFTV service leverages BSNL's secure mobile intranet, ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality streaming for users irrespective of their plan.

Looking forward, BSNL plans to introduce IFTV in Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand by February 2025, with a vision for nationwide availability soon. By partnering with OTTplay, India's leading OTT aggregator, BSNL is championing a digitally connected India, combining extensive network reach with world-class content discovery and consumption.

