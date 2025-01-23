Left Menu

BSNL Expands Free IFTV Service to UP East, Boosting Digital Entertainment

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its innovative IFTV service in UP East, offering over 500 live TV channels free to FTTH users. This expansion aims to redefine digital entertainment access across India, setting the groundwork for nationwide coverage and demonstrating BSNL's commitment to digital inclusivity.

BSNL Partners with OTTplay to Launch IFTV Pilot in UP East. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to revolutionize digital entertainment in India, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out its groundbreaking IFTV service in UP East. The service provides over 500 live TV channels, including premium options, available at no cost to FTTH users, marking a significant step in expanding entertainment access.

BSNL's foray into UP East follows a successful pilot in Puducherry, and demonstrates the telecom giant's dedication to integrating cutting-edge digital entertainment across regions. The IFTV service leverages BSNL's secure mobile intranet, ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality streaming for users irrespective of their plan.

Looking forward, BSNL plans to introduce IFTV in Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand by February 2025, with a vision for nationwide availability soon. By partnering with OTTplay, India's leading OTT aggregator, BSNL is championing a digitally connected India, combining extensive network reach with world-class content discovery and consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

