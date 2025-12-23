India Announces $450 Million Aid Package to Sri Lanka Post-Cyclone Ditwah

In a significant diplomatic move, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Sri Lankan President Anura Disanayake in Colombo, conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of solidarity following Cyclone Ditwah. Meeting on Tuesday, Jaishankar discussed India's substantial aid package aimed at aiding Sri Lanka's recovery from the devastating natural disaster.

Jaishankar announced that, building on the initial response under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu,' India would commit USD 450 million for Sri Lanka's reconstruction. This package focuses on the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, and bridges, and extends to the housing sector to rebuild homes destroyed or damaged by the cyclone.

The minister emphasized that the aid would also target the health, education, and agriculture sectors, ensuring long-term recovery efforts are comprehensive. Reflecting India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the initiative strengthens ties between New Delhi and Colombo, highlighting India's role as a reliable partner in the region.

