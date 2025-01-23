Left Menu

Stock Markets Show Resilience Amid Economic Uncertainties

Stock markets closed with slight gains on Thursday, as the Sensex rose by 156.70 points and the Nifty by 60.90 points, recovering from early losses. The session saw mixed investor sentiment with gains in midcap and smallcap stocks contributing to the positive closing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:18 IST
Stock Markets Show Resilience Amid Economic Uncertainties
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The stock markets ended Thursday with slight gains, overcoming a day marked by fluctuations. Noteworthy was the Sensex, which rose 156.70 points to close at 76,561.69, while the Nifty advanced by 60.90 points, settling at 23,216.25. Initially, the indices struggled, reflecting negative openings.

Early trading saw the Sensex plunging 175.15 points to hit 76,229.84 and the Nifty falling by 51.20 points to 23,104.15, driven by weak global cues and ongoing economic concerns. Market sentiment initially dipped as 40 Nifty stocks declined amidst a bearish environment.

However, a shift in sentiment was observed by the session's close, with 30 Nifty companies ending positively. UltraTech Cement, Grasim, and Wipro led the gains, while BPCL and Kotak Bank were among the top losers. Recovery in midcap and smallcap stocks was a highlight, particularly in the IT and cement sectors. According to Shriram Subramanian of InGovern Research Services, today's varied market dynamics were characterized by mid-sized IT stock surges, spurred by optimistic outlooks on the US economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025