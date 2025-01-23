India's Economic Growth: A Blueprint for Inclusive Progress

India is poised to sustain a 6-8% economic growth rate in the coming years, managing inflation effectively, according to senior Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of inclusive growth in the nation's economic agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election for a third term is largely attributed to his focus on ensuring that all societal sections benefit from economic progress, Vaishnaw stated. Highlighting India's unmatched talent across various sectors, he noted that global entities trust India, prompting companies to shift operations to the country.

Industrialist Sanjiv Bajaj added that India has achieved leadership in several new-age sectors, including drones. However, he stressed that a growth rate of at least 7-7.5% is necessary for a nation of India's size. Vaishnaw acknowledged challenges, particularly in land procurement, and reiterated the need for export-led growth and private capital investment through simplified tariffs and customs laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)