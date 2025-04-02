Rajeev Kumar Sinha: Steering Apollo Tyres' Global Manufacturing Ambitions

Apollo Tyres Ltd has named Rajeev Kumar Sinha as its new Chief Manufacturing Officer, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

Sinha's role will encompass leading the global manufacturing team and shaping the company's manufacturing agenda worldwide. His responsibilities include strategy planning, performance optimization, plant management, and advancing manufacturing systems with AI/ML solutions, the company stated.

Having previously served as the Global Chief Manufacturing Officer at Cipla, Sinha joins Apollo Tyres with over three decades of industry experience, spanning sectors like chemicals, FMCG, and pharmaceuticals. Neeraj Kanwar, Apollo Tyres Vice Chairman and MD, emphasized the critical role Sinha will play in maintaining the company's competitive advantage amid its growth journey.

