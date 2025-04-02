Rajeev Kumar Sinha: Steering Apollo Tyres' Global Manufacturing Ambitions
Apollo Tyres has appointed Rajeev Kumar Sinha as Chief Manufacturing Officer. Sinha will oversee global manufacturing strategies and implementation, including advanced manufacturing systems. Previously with Cipla, he brings over 35 years of experience to this role, contributing to Apollo Tyres' growth and competitive advantage.
Apollo Tyres Ltd has named Rajeev Kumar Sinha as its new Chief Manufacturing Officer, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.
Sinha's role will encompass leading the global manufacturing team and shaping the company's manufacturing agenda worldwide. His responsibilities include strategy planning, performance optimization, plant management, and advancing manufacturing systems with AI/ML solutions, the company stated.
Having previously served as the Global Chief Manufacturing Officer at Cipla, Sinha joins Apollo Tyres with over three decades of industry experience, spanning sectors like chemicals, FMCG, and pharmaceuticals. Neeraj Kanwar, Apollo Tyres Vice Chairman and MD, emphasized the critical role Sinha will play in maintaining the company's competitive advantage amid its growth journey.
