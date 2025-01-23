Left Menu

Boosting Dairy Production: Himachal's New Milk Processing Initiative

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a new milk processing plant in Kangra, poised to benefit over 35,000 milk producers and enhance local economies. The plant, expected to be operational by 2026, will create numerous job opportunities and significantly increase daily milk production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a boost to the dairy industry, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone of a substantial milk processing plant in Dhagwar, Kangra district, on Thursday.

This prospective facility is expected to handle 1.50 lakh litres of milk per day initially, with future expansion plans doubling capacity. The plant aims to transform local economies, aiding over 35,000 milk producers across several districts. Upon its completion in early 2026, the plant will generate copious job opportunities, encompassing sectors from collection to distribution.

The milk processing facility will also produce an array of dairy products, bolstered by state-funded construction and operational support, offering significant benefits to both direct and indirect workforce sectors. Meanwhile, other regional plants are undergoing capacity augmentation, further empowering local farmers and cooperative societies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

