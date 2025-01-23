Left Menu

FTSE 100 Stalls Amid Trump's Trade Policy Uncertainty and Earnings Disappointments

The UK's FTSE 100 paused after a record high, as investors sought clarity on U.S. President Trump's trade policies. Stocks dipped, notably CMC Markets with a 14.2% drop on weak forecasts. British inflation data and global economic indicators await attention, sparking speculation of rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:33 IST
FTSE 100 Stalls Amid Trump's Trade Policy Uncertainty and Earnings Disappointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 index in the UK experienced a halt on Thursday following its achievement of a record high, as investors awaited details on U.S. President Donald Trump's trade strategies. Shares in CMC Markets took a dive, falling on a less than promising outlook.

At 1135 GMT, the blue-chip index recorded a slight decline of 0.1%, having hit its peak the day before. The midcap FTSE 250 also saw a decrease of 0.2%. Investors were buoyed during the week as Trump refrained from immediate heavy tariffs and announced significant investments in AI infrastructure, stimulating a surge in global tech stocks.

Attention now shifts to economic statistics, corporate profits, and comments from Trump later, while observing movements like CMC Markets' 14.2% drop due to unmet investor expectations. Also notable were declines in IG Group and Inchcape, and a dip in Associated British Foods following a negative trading report and reduced sales forecast for Primark.

Looking ahead, investors anticipate monetary policy decisions, including from the Federal Reserve, ECB, and Bank of England. Recent data indicated a surprising decrease in UK inflation, cementing expectations of an interest rate cut in February, with a notable industry survey revealing continued challenges in British manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025