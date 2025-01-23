FTSE 100 Stalls Amid Trump's Trade Policy Uncertainty and Earnings Disappointments
The UK's FTSE 100 paused after a record high, as investors sought clarity on U.S. President Trump's trade policies. Stocks dipped, notably CMC Markets with a 14.2% drop on weak forecasts. British inflation data and global economic indicators await attention, sparking speculation of rate cuts.
The FTSE 100 index in the UK experienced a halt on Thursday following its achievement of a record high, as investors awaited details on U.S. President Donald Trump's trade strategies. Shares in CMC Markets took a dive, falling on a less than promising outlook.
At 1135 GMT, the blue-chip index recorded a slight decline of 0.1%, having hit its peak the day before. The midcap FTSE 250 also saw a decrease of 0.2%. Investors were buoyed during the week as Trump refrained from immediate heavy tariffs and announced significant investments in AI infrastructure, stimulating a surge in global tech stocks.
Attention now shifts to economic statistics, corporate profits, and comments from Trump later, while observing movements like CMC Markets' 14.2% drop due to unmet investor expectations. Also notable were declines in IG Group and Inchcape, and a dip in Associated British Foods following a negative trading report and reduced sales forecast for Primark.
Looking ahead, investors anticipate monetary policy decisions, including from the Federal Reserve, ECB, and Bank of England. Recent data indicated a surprising decrease in UK inflation, cementing expectations of an interest rate cut in February, with a notable industry survey revealing continued challenges in British manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
