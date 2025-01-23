Left Menu

Historic Resumption of Flights: Turkey and Syria Reconnect

After a 13-year hiatus, Turkish Airlines has resumed commercial flights between Turkey and Syria. The occasion was celebrated by Syrian passengers who expressed excitement and hope as they boarded the plane. This resumption is part of broader diplomatic efforts to reconnect with Syria following recent political changes.

  • Turkey

Commercial flights between Turkey and Syria resumed on Thursday with a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Damascus, marking the first such connection in 13 years. This landmark occasion signifies a thaw in relations between the two nations.

Syrian passengers expressed their joy and optimism for the future as they boarded flight TK0846. The cabin echoed with the sound of the uprising anthem, reflecting a mix of emotions, including jubilation and nostalgia.

Following a recent shift in Syrian political power, countries are re-establishing diplomatic ties. Turkey, now aligning with Syria's new leadership, plans to invest in the country's economy, focusing on revitalizing sectors such as electricity and energy. Turkish Airlines will service this route three times weekly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

