Historic Drug Bust: Ankara's Largest Narcotics Operation

In a historic crackdown, Turkish police arrested 525 suspected drug dealers across Ankara on Thursday, marking the largest narcotics operation in the nation's history, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The meticulous operation, fueled by six months of technical and physical surveillance, targeted over 625 addresses in a coordinated dawn raid.

Thousands of police officers, bolstered by sniffer dogs, drones, and helicopters, executed the operation aimed at drug sellers using internet-based communication platforms to peddle their poisons in neighborhoods and streets. Minister Yerlikaya highlighted the critical message sent to these criminals, declaring their operations as 'dead end' ventures.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that the sweep is part of an ongoing crackdown and more arrests are anticipated. This operation in Turkey aligns with a larger, Europe-wide effort earlier in the week that led to 230 arrests and the seizure of $400 million in assets, underlining the international scope of the fight against drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)