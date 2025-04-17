Historic Drug Bust: Ankara's Largest Narcotics Operation
Turkish police detained 525 suspected drug dealers in a major dawn operation in Ankara, involving thousands of police, drones, and helicopters. This historic crackdown targeted over 625 locations and follows European-wide efforts against drug trafficking, resulting in over 230 arrests and $400 million in assets seized.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a historic crackdown, Turkish police arrested 525 suspected drug dealers across Ankara on Thursday, marking the largest narcotics operation in the nation's history, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The meticulous operation, fueled by six months of technical and physical surveillance, targeted over 625 addresses in a coordinated dawn raid.
Thousands of police officers, bolstered by sniffer dogs, drones, and helicopters, executed the operation aimed at drug sellers using internet-based communication platforms to peddle their poisons in neighborhoods and streets. Minister Yerlikaya highlighted the critical message sent to these criminals, declaring their operations as 'dead end' ventures.
The Interior Ministry confirmed that the sweep is part of an ongoing crackdown and more arrests are anticipated. This operation in Turkey aligns with a larger, Europe-wide effort earlier in the week that led to 230 arrests and the seizure of $400 million in assets, underlining the international scope of the fight against drug trafficking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking with Stringent Detentions
Punjab Couple's Arrest Unveils Cross-State Drug Trafficking Network
Delhi Police Crime Branch Cracks Down on IPL 2025 Betting and Drug Trafficking
Mizoram and NCB Join Forces Against Drug Trafficking
French Prisons Targeted Amid Intensifying Crackdown on Drug Trafficking