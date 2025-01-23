Maharashtra-Makes-Major-Moves-in-World-Economic-Forum
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced 61 new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore from the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting their potential to create 16 lakh jobs. The MoUs primarily focus on infrastructure, green energy, and technology, with a strong emphasis on foreign direct investment.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, has secured 61 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 15.70 lakh crore. These agreements aim to create 16 lakh jobs across the state, focused on areas such as green energy, IT, and defence.
The MoUs, which include 98 percent foreign direct investment, are targeted towards sectors like infrastructure, electronics, and pharma. While seven MoUs involve strategic partnerships in mobility and education, substantial investments are designated for regions including Mumbai and Pune.
Responding to criticism from Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray regarding unfulfilled potential, Fadnavis highlighted the global networking opportunities Davos provides. He stressed Maharashtra's commitment to embracing AI, supporting innovations with plans for a Navi Mumbai Innovation City, aiming for technological leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Preparing for Tomorrow: Digital Transformation’s Impact on Jobs and Inequality
Future Shock: Fastest Growing and Declining Jobs
GMR Group Secures Major Investment from ADIA
BJP's 'Har Ghar Naukari' Initiative: Jobs for Every Household in New Delhi
Director Arrested for Alleged Rs 3.2 Crore Investment Scam in Delhi