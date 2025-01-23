Left Menu

Maharashtra-Makes-Major-Moves-in-World-Economic-Forum

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced 61 new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore from the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting their potential to create 16 lakh jobs. The MoUs primarily focus on infrastructure, green energy, and technology, with a strong emphasis on foreign direct investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:43 IST
Maharashtra-Makes-Major-Moves-in-World-Economic-Forum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, has secured 61 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 15.70 lakh crore. These agreements aim to create 16 lakh jobs across the state, focused on areas such as green energy, IT, and defence.

The MoUs, which include 98 percent foreign direct investment, are targeted towards sectors like infrastructure, electronics, and pharma. While seven MoUs involve strategic partnerships in mobility and education, substantial investments are designated for regions including Mumbai and Pune.

Responding to criticism from Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray regarding unfulfilled potential, Fadnavis highlighted the global networking opportunities Davos provides. He stressed Maharashtra's commitment to embracing AI, supporting innovations with plans for a Navi Mumbai Innovation City, aiming for technological leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025