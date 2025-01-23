Maharashtra-Makes-Major-Moves-in-World-Economic-Forum

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, has secured 61 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 15.70 lakh crore. These agreements aim to create 16 lakh jobs across the state, focused on areas such as green energy, IT, and defence.

The MoUs, which include 98 percent foreign direct investment, are targeted towards sectors like infrastructure, electronics, and pharma. While seven MoUs involve strategic partnerships in mobility and education, substantial investments are designated for regions including Mumbai and Pune.

Responding to criticism from Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray regarding unfulfilled potential, Fadnavis highlighted the global networking opportunities Davos provides. He stressed Maharashtra's commitment to embracing AI, supporting innovations with plans for a Navi Mumbai Innovation City, aiming for technological leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)