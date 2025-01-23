PIA Employees Terminated for Mobile Phone Smuggling
Two Pakistan International Airlines employees have been dismissed for smuggling expensive mobile phones from Canada. The air hostess and flight steward were caught after an inquiry proved their involvement, with the management emphasizing zero tolerance for policy and legal violations.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has terminated the employment of two staff members for smuggling costly mobile phones from Canada. The announcement was made by PIA senior officer Athar Awan on Thursday.
The employees in question, air hostess Asifa Naz and flight steward Muhammad Mumtaz, were found guilty of the offense during an internal inquiry. The smuggled phones were brought into Lahore, marking a stern violation of both company policies and international laws.
Awan reiterated the airline's commitment to maintaining integrity, stating that no leniency would be extended to those breaching PIA regulations or the country's legal frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Building Determination Processing Times Slashed, Boosting NZ Housing Supply
Sudan's RSF Leaders Sanctioned Amid Genocide Determination
Rashid Khan Leads MI Cape Town with Determination in SA20 Season 3
Inferno in Los Angeles: A City in Ashes and Determination
Critical Air Quality in Lahore: Measures and Challenges