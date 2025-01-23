Left Menu

PIA Employees Terminated for Mobile Phone Smuggling

Two Pakistan International Airlines employees have been dismissed for smuggling expensive mobile phones from Canada. The air hostess and flight steward were caught after an inquiry proved their involvement, with the management emphasizing zero tolerance for policy and legal violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:03 IST
In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has terminated the employment of two staff members for smuggling costly mobile phones from Canada. The announcement was made by PIA senior officer Athar Awan on Thursday.

The employees in question, air hostess Asifa Naz and flight steward Muhammad Mumtaz, were found guilty of the offense during an internal inquiry. The smuggled phones were brought into Lahore, marking a stern violation of both company policies and international laws.

Awan reiterated the airline's commitment to maintaining integrity, stating that no leniency would be extended to those breaching PIA regulations or the country's legal frameworks.

