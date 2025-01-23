PIA Employees Terminated for Mobile Phone Smuggling

In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has terminated the employment of two staff members for smuggling costly mobile phones from Canada. The announcement was made by PIA senior officer Athar Awan on Thursday.

The employees in question, air hostess Asifa Naz and flight steward Muhammad Mumtaz, were found guilty of the offense during an internal inquiry. The smuggled phones were brought into Lahore, marking a stern violation of both company policies and international laws.

Awan reiterated the airline's commitment to maintaining integrity, stating that no leniency would be extended to those breaching PIA regulations or the country's legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)