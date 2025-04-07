Court Drama: High Court Recusal Leads to Job Termination Appeal Reassignment

The Calcutta High Court is facing a reshuffle in a significant case concerning the termination of 32,000 primary school jobs. This followed Justice Soumen Sen's recusal from the division bench owing to unspecified personal reasons.

As a result, the bench, also consisting of Justice Smita Das De, ordered the reassignment of this critical appeal to a different bench by the Chief Justice for further deliberation.

Initially, a single bench had ordered the cancellation of these appointments based on incomplete teacher training courses at the time of recruitment in 2016. However, this decision was later stayed by a division bench.

