Court Drama: High Court Recusal Leads to Job Termination Appeal Reassignment

The Calcutta High Court has reassigned an appeal concerning the termination of 32,000 primary school jobs. This development follows Justice Soumen Sen's recusal due to personal reasons. The appeal challenged a previous decision to cancel the appointments of individuals who had not completed teacher training prior to recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court is facing a reshuffle in a significant case concerning the termination of 32,000 primary school jobs. This followed Justice Soumen Sen's recusal from the division bench owing to unspecified personal reasons.

As a result, the bench, also consisting of Justice Smita Das De, ordered the reassignment of this critical appeal to a different bench by the Chief Justice for further deliberation.

Initially, a single bench had ordered the cancellation of these appointments based on incomplete teacher training courses at the time of recruitment in 2016. However, this decision was later stayed by a division bench.

