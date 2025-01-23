Left Menu

India's Ambitious Aviation Expansion: 50 New Airports and a Delhi Aviation Hub

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has announced plans to establish 50 new airports and position Delhi as a major international hub within two years. The focus includes international partnerships, sustainable aviation fuel initiatives, and leveraging India's strategic location to attract global interest in its fast-growing aviation sector.

Updated: 23-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:11 IST
Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu declared the government's plans to construct 50 additional airports while establishing Delhi as a pivotal international aviation hub in the next two years. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025, Naidu emphasized the aim of forming international partnerships to bring advanced technologies and innovative passenger services to India.

Naidu revealed active dialogues with aircraft operators and airlines, underscoring a strategic layout to enhance transit networks and achieve the aviation hub goal. Highlighting India's rapid aviation growth, he noted the country's third-largest domestic network status and the international attention it has garnered.

The minister also detailed India's commitment to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), aiming for a 1% blend in international flights by 2027 and a 5% target by 2030. With plans to produce 5 million tonnes of SAF, India aims to showcase its potential as a global leader in sustainable aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

