India's Ambitious Aviation Expansion: 50 New Airports and a Delhi Aviation Hub

In a significant development, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu declared the government's plans to construct 50 additional airports while establishing Delhi as a pivotal international aviation hub in the next two years. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025, Naidu emphasized the aim of forming international partnerships to bring advanced technologies and innovative passenger services to India.

Naidu revealed active dialogues with aircraft operators and airlines, underscoring a strategic layout to enhance transit networks and achieve the aviation hub goal. Highlighting India's rapid aviation growth, he noted the country's third-largest domestic network status and the international attention it has garnered.

The minister also detailed India's commitment to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), aiming for a 1% blend in international flights by 2027 and a 5% target by 2030. With plans to produce 5 million tonnes of SAF, India aims to showcase its potential as a global leader in sustainable aviation.

