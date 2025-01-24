Left Menu

Tragic Collision Near Indira Canal Claims Lives

A devastating road accident involving three vehicles near Indira canal resulted in four deaths and seven injuries. An SUV was rear-ended by a truck and subsequently hit by a van. The victims comprise both SUV and van passengers. A police investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:18 IST
Tragic Collision Near Indira Canal Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident occurred near the Indira canal, resulting in four fatalities and seven individuals suffering injuries.

The accident took place in the BBD police station area, involving an SUV, a truck, and a van. The SUV was hit from behind by a truck, and a van subsequently rammed into it.

The deceased, including three van passengers and one SUV passenger, were identified as Shahjad (40), Kiran Yadav (38), Kundan (20), and Himanshu (17). The injured were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, where they are reported to be in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025