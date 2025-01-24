Tragic Collision Near Indira Canal Claims Lives

A devastating road accident occurred near the Indira canal, resulting in four fatalities and seven individuals suffering injuries.

The accident took place in the BBD police station area, involving an SUV, a truck, and a van. The SUV was hit from behind by a truck, and a van subsequently rammed into it.

The deceased, including three van passengers and one SUV passenger, were identified as Shahjad (40), Kiran Yadav (38), Kundan (20), and Himanshu (17). The injured were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, where they are reported to be in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)