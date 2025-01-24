India's Water Initiatives Spur Global Investment at WEF

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF), underscored the triumphs of government initiatives in water and irrigation. These achievements, he said, promise to attract global investors to see the burgeoning potential in India's water sector.

The Minister noted that the past decade has seen comprehensive advancements in water management, with numerous projects launched to combat the historic challenges associated with water scarcity in the country.

In a significant development at the WEF, India secured substantial investment proposals, notably with Belgian company AB InBev committing USD 250 million to strengthen India's beverage industry. State representatives, including those from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, are actively pursuing investment opportunities, reflecting a unified national effort to bolster economic growth.

The Indian delegation, which includes five union ministers and three state chief ministers, constitutes the largest-ever presence at the WEF, demonstrating a strong alignment across political lines to showcase India as an attractive destination for business and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)