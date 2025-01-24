Left Menu

Global Forum Spotlight: Trump, Milei, and Yunus Share Bold Economic and Political Visions

At the Davos World Economic Forum, President Trump promised historic tax cuts and increased energy investments to boost the US economy. Argentine President Milei called for economic boldness, touting Argentina's fiscal progress. Nobel laureate Yunus highlighted youth empowerment and democratic reforms in Bangladesh following student-led change.

US President Donald Trump virtually addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (Phtoto: The White House social media). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald J. Trump articulated his vision to invigorate the US economy, pledging the largest tax cut in American history during a live address to approximately 3,000 global leaders. The president committed to reducing corporate taxes from 21% to 15% and offered significant tax relief to American workers and families. He underscored the benefits for foreign companies manufacturing in the US while cautioning those that might face tariffs. Further, Trump announced plans to amplify investment in the US energy sector, highlighting expedited permits for new ventures. He emphasized that the US possesses the world's largest reserves of oil and gas, resources envisaged to benefit sectors like AI and cryptocurrency. Addressing geopolitical dynamics, Trump suggested that reduced oil prices could help resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict, urging Saudi Arabia and OPEC to decrease oil rates, and expressed a willingness to meet with President Putin to negotiate peace.

Argentinian President Javier Milei, in his special address, urged for economic innovation, criticizing the stagnation of outdated policies. He cited Argentina as a model for fiscal responsibility and commitment to debt obligations, presenting it as an exemplar in addressing inflation challenges. His call was for leaders to adopt novel economic strategies and embrace significant reforms.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, advising the Bangladeshi government, praised the transformative power of technology and youth activism, which led to the overthrow of a 15-year dictatorship in Bangladesh. He addressed global politicians, pressing for youth engagement in politics and cautioning against the suppression of young voices. Yunus revealed ongoing reforms aimed at organizing free elections by 2025, stressing the global identity of the modern Bangladeshi youth driven by technological advances.

