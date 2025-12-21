In Florida, peace talks aimed at resolving the nearly four-year-long conflict in Ukraine are reported to be advancing constructively, according to a Kremlin envoy. The discussions, part of a broader diplomatic push by the Trump administration, also involved meetings with Ukrainian and European leaders in Berlin earlier this week.

Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev noted that discussions have been proceeding smoothly since they began. He met with U.S. President Donald Trump's representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, reinforcing the dialogue's momentum. Despite these efforts, stark differences persist between Moscow and Kyiv regarding the terms of peace.

The geopolitical landscape remains fraught, with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy acknowledging the rapid progression of talks but highlighting Russia's coercive actions in eastern Ukraine. Reports from Ukraine's human rights ombudsman accuse Russia of forcibly relocating civilians, exacerbating the complex humanitarian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)