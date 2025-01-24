Left Menu

VinFast Sparks EV Revolution in India with Dynamic SUV Launch

VinFast entered the Indian market at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, showcasing its new Premium SUVs, VF7 and VF6. The Vietnamese brand aims to address India's growing EV demand with customer-centric service, expanding dealer networks, and local assembly. Their diverse lineup targets India's unique mobility needs.

VinFast marked a significant milestone by launching its Premium SUVs, the VF7 and VF6, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The event drew a large crowd eager to witness the Vietnamese automaker's entry into India, a growing hub for electric vehicles.

The introduction of the VF7 and VF6, designed for the Indian market, aims to meet the country's increasing demand for EVs. Both models emphasize comfort and innovation, capturing attention with unique design philosophies such as "Duality in Nature" and "Asymmetric Aerospace."

VinFast is strategically expanding its presence in India by growing its dealer network and planning a local assembly plant. Such moves are expected to help the company establish a strong foothold in this rapidly developing market while focusing on customer needs, product diversity, and competitive pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

